Suhaimi Sulaiman appointed DG of Malaysia’s RTM

(Photo: RTM)

Broadcast personality Suhaimi Sulaiman has been appointed the new Director General of the Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM).

Mr Suhaimi, 61, has vowed to make RTM more efficient, reliable and dynamic for its audience.

The Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, said he was confident that Mr Suhaimi, who has served at Astro Awani and Media Prima, would bring RTM to a better level through his extensive experience in the field of broadcasting and administration.

He hoped Mr Suhaimi would make a significant improvement and give a boost to the national broadcaster.

Mr Suhaimi started his broadcasting career with the Malaysian television channel TV3.

Before leading Sarawak Media Group, he was the CEO & Editor-in-Chief of Astro AWANI and Chairman of the Malaysian national news agency Bernama.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Portland State University, Oregon, US, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from City University, Bellevue, Washington, US.