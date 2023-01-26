Vietnam’s VOV says it will continue to innovate

(Photo: VTV)

The President of Vietnam’s national radio broadcaster, VOV, has said it will continue to innovate in the year ahead to be worthy of the trust and love of its domestic and foreign listeners.

Do Tien Sy was delivering a message on air to mark the start of the Lunar New Year – the Year of the Cat, as it’s known in Vietnam.

He described the outgoing Lunar New Year as a meaningful one for VOV.

“The Voice of Vietnam continued to affirm its role as the leading multi-media, multilingual press agency in Vietnam, informing the public at home and abroad in a full and vivid way about the country’s events and major issues in politics, economics, diplomacy, security, defense, culture, society, and sports.

“Through audience feedback, interaction and sharing from all over the world, the Voice of Vietnam served as a lively, attractive and effective official communication channel about Vietnam and a bridge connecting Vietnam to international friends and overseas Vietnamese.”

He said VOV looked forward to receiving feedback from its audience in the Year of the Cat to make its programmes more accessible to the public.