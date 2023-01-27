ABU DBS returns as in-person event

After two years of virtual events, the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2023 will take place as an in-person event. It will be held in Kuala Lumpur on 6-9 March.

With the theme ‘Back in Business’, DBS2023 will address challenges, find solutions and share experiences related to the digital transition, technology implementation, creative content ideas and enhancing user experiences.

The event will comprise an exhibition and multiple conference sessions, workshops and masterclasses presented by leading industry experts.

Key topics of discussion include:

Remote Production Technologies

Cybersecurity and Media

Media Workflows and Cloud Applications

Artificial Intelligence and Data Applications in Media

5G and Advances in Media Delivery

The symposium will take place at The Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

Registration is still open at www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium