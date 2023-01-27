China Media Group announces major programmes for 2023

(Image: CMG)

China Media Group has announced a series of 20 major programmes to be released in 2023.

Details of the programmes were unveiled at a press conference in Beijing on 18 January attended by CMG President Shen Haixiong, CGTN reports. The shows will air on CMG’s General Channel.

The first chapter features the exploration of Chinese civilization and will feature five cultural programmes, ranging from archaeological exploration to traditional Chinese festivals.

The second chapter of six programmes paints a picture of China in the new era, covering topics such as the country’s intangible cultural heritage, food culture and stories from the countryside.

The last chapter will be a collection of CMG’s finest products, including TV series ‘Han Dynasty Epic’ and ‘City of the City’ and cultural programmes such as Chinese Painting in the Twentieth Century.