DRM Consortium to hold annual meeting in April

After a break of three years, the DRM Consortium members, supporters and invited guests will meet in person in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on 27-28 April for their DRM General Assembly.

Those present at Palma Bellver by Melia Hotel will examine the intense DRM activity of the last year and will give a strategic steer for the year 2023/24.

If you want to get the best DRM update available, make invaluable contacts and network and share your experience with DRM, then block your diary, make your travel arrangements and let us all meet in Spain. For more information, see https://www.drm.org/drm-consortium-announces-its-annual-meeting-in-april/.

DRM is the universal, openly standardised digital broadcasting system for all broadcasting frequencies, including the AM bands (LW, MW, SW) as well as VHF Bands I, II – (FM band) and III.