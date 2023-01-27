India and Egypt to exchange radio and TV programmes

(Photo: Prasar Bharati)

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and Egypt’s National Media Authority are to exchange programmes for radio and television.

India and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding in New Delhi on 25 January on the exchange of content as well as training and co-productions.

It was signed by India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Singh Thakur, and Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

The MOU is part of efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of its television service Doordarshan to showcase the country’s progress through programmes focusing on the economy, technology, social development and the country’s cultural heritage.

The two broadcasters will exchange radio and TV programmes of different genres including sport, news, culture and entertainment.

The MOU, which is valid for three years, will also facilitate co-productions and training of staff in the latest technologies.