MBC entertainment show notches up milestone

(Photo: MBC)

Korean broadcaster MBC’s longest-running entertainment programme, ‘Radio Star’, aired its 800th episode on 18 January.

Despite its name, the programme is a television talk show. It premiered on 30 May 2007.

It has maintained its format as a guest-centered talk show over the past 16 years, known for the hosts’ sharp questions and humorous banter, Korea JoongAng Daily reports.

The programme began life as part of the entertainment show ‘Golden Fishery’ and quickly became one of the most popular segments of the show.

It earned its own slot in 2011. Two years later, ‘Golden Fishery’ stopped airing.

At a press conference at MBC headquarters, one of the hosts, comedian Kim Gu-ra, said: “Our show was different from other talk shows from the beginning, and even if our talks have become milder these days, we yet boast our own unparalleled ‘strong taste.’”

Thanking views and the production team, he added: “The broadcasting industry is infamous for its ups and downs, and the fact that our MCs have carried through this show for this long time is just beyond my expectations.”