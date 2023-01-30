MEASAT to help uplift Malaysian rural communities

MEASAT Global Berhad, Malaysia’s rural broadband service provider, is collaborating on a project to uplift rural communities and stimulate digital economic activities.

MEASAT has signed a memorandum of understanding with Parcel365 Sdn Bhd and M2B Services Sdn Bhd (collectively known as Parcel365) to work together on the Digital Village365 initiative.

Parcel365 will offer logistics and eCommerce platform services as well as training sessions at suitable CONNECTme NOW locations identified by MEASAT.

Through Parcel365’s app-based smart locker pick-up and drop-off services, rural residents can overcome the challenges of lacking a proper address for pick-up and delivery in remote villages. Its sister platform Shopla365 offers eCommerce platform support and business solutions, as well as training to help villages optimise their digital economy potential.

These services will be facilitated through MEASAT’s CONNECTme NOW wifi hotspots, powered by its high-speed satellite broadband service, to enable digital applications including transactions, communications, training and other relevant use cases.

“At MEASAT, we firmly believe in the power of the digital economy, and its ability to uplift rural communities by opening up new income streams that optimise the productivity of the residents, such as the sales of unique foods and crafts,” Ganendra Selvaraj, Chief Commercial Officer, MEASAT, said.

“By partnering with Parcel365, we hope to introduce their logistics and business solutions to our CONNECTme NOW customers, to enable their eCommerce potential.”