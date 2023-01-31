All India Radio honoured for voter awareness campaign

(Photo: AIR)

Indian public broadcaster All India Radio has won the 2023 National Media Award for electronic media for its campaign for voter awareness and education.

The Indian President, Droupadi Murmu, presented the award to the Director General of AIR’s News Services Division, Dr Vasudha Gupta, on 25 January.

The day is celebrated across the country each year as National Voters’ Day. It marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950.

Speaking at the event in New Delhi, the President said young voters had the responsibility to raise awareness of the democratic process in the country, AIR reports.

They were now actively participating in the election process, which was a good thing for democracy, she said.

The President noted that the number of women voters had increased, a great achievement for Indian democracy.

She said the government must work to ensure that the participation of women increased in future elections.