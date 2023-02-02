Children’s author Gabrielle Wang to give ABC lecture

(Photo: ABC)

For the second year in a row, Australia’s ABC is hosting a lecture on the contributions of Chinese Australians to the country.

The award-winning children’s author Gabrielle Wang will deliver the lecture, which will be shown on the ABC both inside and outside Australia.

She discusses her experiences of social exclusion growing up in suburban Australia and the importance of art and literature in her own search for identity and sense of belonging.

It is the second Wang Gungwu Lecture, named after the eminent Australian Chinese historian Professor Wang Gungwu. Last year’s lecture was given by renowned paediatrician and former Australian of the Year Dr John Yu.

Ms Wang’s lecture will premiere on ABC Australia on Saturday 4 February at 6:30pm AEDT, 5:30pm in Papua New Guinea, 3:30pm in Hong Kong and Singapore, 2:30pm in Jakarta and 1pm in India.

It will also be available on ABC iview and ABC Australia iview from 4 February and will be broadcast on ABC TV in Australia on 9 February at 11am AEDT.

The Wang Gungwu Lecture is a partnership between ABC International, the National Foundation for Australia China Relations and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

