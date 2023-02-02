Malaysian minister mulls idea of more live sport on RTM

(Photo: New Straits Times)

Malaysia’s Communications and Digital Ministry will be looking at airing more sports programmes on the national broadcaster RTM, including English Premier League (EPL) football matches.

The Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said he had not ruled out the possibility of revisiting the suggestion of direct telecasts of EPL matches, as mentioned by his predecessor Gobind Singh Deo in 2018, the New Straits Times reports.

His remarks came after RTM successfully aired World Cup matches last year and the recently ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF Cup) 2022.

However, he said this would depend on the Youth and Sports Ministry’s sports agenda.

“We are speaking with (the) Youth and Sports Ministry to understand the priorities for the coming years and how we can help with the country’s sports agenda.

“Malaysians like to watch football, and we also love badminton.

“Be it EPL or other (sports) programmes, if it is in line with the nation’s sports agenda, I believe the ministry will help,” he said.