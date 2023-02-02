Radio Pakistan DG praises media cooperation with China

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

Radio Pakistan’s Director General, Tahir Hassan, has praised the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in the field of media.

Mr Hassan was speaking at an event organised by FM 98 Dosti Channel in Islamabad to mark the Chinese New Year. He said media cooperation between the two countries was continuing with more innovation.

FM 98 Dosti Channel is an internet radio station broadcast on FM in Islamabad and elsewhere in Pakistan.

It was launched in 2017 by China Media Group in collaboration with Radio Pakistan and broadcasts in Urdu, Chinese and English.

Mr Hassan said Radio Pakistan had learned a lot from Dosti Channel and was now making use of those experiences.

He said Pakistan and China had close relations not only at government level but also at the public level. This is why the Chinese New Year was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Pakistan, he said.