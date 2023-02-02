SBS Australia announces commissioning team appointments

(Photo: SBS)

Australian public broadcaster SBS has announced John Godfrey as its new Head of Commissioning.

He steps into a newly created role to oversee the network’s unscripted and scripted commissioned content slate, with Joseph Maxwell promoted to Head of SBS Unscripted.

Mr Godfrey (left) has led commissioning across SBS’s unscripted slate for the last six years, during which SBS has expanded and diversified its offering across both television and digital.

He joined SBS in 2008 and has been instrumental in positioning it as a leader in impactful documentaries.

Mr Maxwell (right), until now SBS’s Head of Documentaries, takes on a new position that sees him overseeing documentaries as well as entertainment, food commissions and online content, including SBS Voices.

Since joining SBS in 2012, he has delivered some of SBS’s most successful documentaries that underpin the network’s position as a leader in compelling and distinctive original Australian storytelling.

