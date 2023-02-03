Australian commercial radio ad revenue rises in 2022

Australia’s metropolitan commercial radio networks reported a 5 percent increase in advertising revenue in 2022, according to figures released on 24 January by the industry body Commercial Radio & Audio.

Revenue reached A$701.402 million (more than US$490 million) compared to A$665.619 million in 2021.

Melbourne stations led the revenue gains with 8.1 percent growth in 2022, while Sydney increased by 7.7 percent. Perth rose 2.2 percent, Adelaide 1.8 percent and Brisbane 0.1 percent.

CRA Chief Executive Officer Ford Ennals said the industry had rebounded well from the impacts of COVID over the past two years but had not yet fully recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

“We are moving closer to a full recovery and while we have seen some caution among advertisers in December, we believe radio will continue to do well in 2023 due to the success of broadcasters in attracting new listeners and maintaining audiences at a record high across broadcast and streaming.”

The revenue figures were compiled by media data analytics company Milton Data and include agency and direct ad revenue.