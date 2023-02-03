Qatar Media Group helps develop skills of media students

(Photo: The Peninsula)

Qatar Media Corporation is working with Qatar University to develop the skills of media students and graduates.

The two sides held a coordination meeting on 30 January aimed at empowering media students, developing their capabilities and increasing their employment opportunities, The Peninsula reports.

The CEO of QMC, H E Sheikh Abdelaziz bin Thani Al Thani (pictured), and the Qatar University President, Dr Hassan Al Derham, inaugurated the meeting, which was organised by QU’s media department.

Leaders of media institutions discussed ideas for offering qualifications that responded to the transformation of the media industry.

They also discussed how journalists can confront fake news and be credible, accurate and professional.

The QMC CEO said the importance of the partnership lay in the fact that the university gave students the tools to practice their profession and QMC then refined their talents and provided them with the practical skills they needed.