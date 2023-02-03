RTM and Astro to show Malaysia Football League games

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has announced the national broadcaster RTM and pay-TV operator Astro as the league’s official broadcasting partners this season.

RTM will show 75 league and cup matches live on its channels TV2, Sukan RTM and Okey TV and on its streaming service RTMKlik.

Astro will carry all MFL matches on TV, On Demand and AstroGO.

MFL Chief Executive Officer Stuart Ramalingam said the pairing of RTM and Astro as broadcasting partners this season would meet the needs of local fans who wanted comprehensive and exciting coverage, The Star reports.

MFL President Dato’ Ab Ghani Hassan said the presence of the two stations would add excitement to the league, which starts on 24 February with the Charity Shield.