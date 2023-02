Singing For Each Other

Singer Cẩm Vân was being called the “Queen of pop” in Vietnam. She married drummer Khac Trieu in 1991. The collaborations between her romantic style and his rock musician have charmed audiences.

Song list:

1. Way Back Home

2. Singing For Each Other

3. Missing Hanoi

4. Light Rain

5. One Day I’ll Forget Everything

Drummer Khac Trieu (L) Singer Cam Van (R) and their daughter Cece Trương [Photo:VTC]