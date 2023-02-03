Two new ABS-CBN shows airing internationally

(Image: ABS-CBN)

Philippine media company ABS-CBN has welcomed 2023 by continuing to bring its top programmes to international audiences.

‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna’ is being aired in Indonesia and ‘Viral Scandal’ in Africa, TelevisionAsia reports.

‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna,’ a modern-day retelling of the adventures of the iconic Filipino superhero Darna, is being aired on Indonesia’s free TV station ANTV dubbed in Bahasa Indonesia, while also showing weeknights in the Philippines.

ANTV’s Chief Programme and Communications Officer Kiki Zulkarnain said the story of Darna appealed to Indonesian viewers and ANTV was delighted to add the show to its regular programming.

Meanwhile, another ABS-CBN programme has made its way to African viewers with the English-dubbed version of its drama series ‘Viral Scandal’ currently airing in 41 Sub-Saharan countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Seychelles and Ivory Coast.

ABS-CBN continues to showcase world-class Filipino content of all genres to foreign audiences in more than 50 international territories – selling over 50,000 hours of content with stories that appeal to and relate to various cultures.