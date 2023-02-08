RTHK ‘to tell good stories of the nation and Hong Kong’

(Photo: RTHK – screenshot)

Hong Kong Commerce Minister Algernon Yau has said RTHK will tell good stories of the nation and Hong Kong in the Year of the Rabbit, as the broadcaster celebrates its 95th anniversary.

Speaking at the station’s Lunar New Year event, Mr Yau said the public broadcaster would do more to help people living in the Special Administrative Region and elsewhere learn more about Hong Kong, RTHK News reports.

“I am very confident that in the Year of the Rabbit, RTHK will shine brighter and use multimedia platforms to tell good stories of Hong Kong and China, to provide more programmes on the topics like the Basic Law, the Constitution, national security education and the Greater Bay Area,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, Director of Broadcasting Eddie Cheung said a highlight of the station’s 95th anniversary celebrations would be the Top Ten Chinese Gold Songs Award Concert in May.

Exhibitions would be set up in different districts to showcase the development of RTHK, he said.

“Besides telling a good China and Hong Kong story, RTHK colleagues will make sure that the station itself is one of the best stories of Hong Kong.”