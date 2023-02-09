Australia’s Nine Network wins rights for next 5 Olympics

Australia’s Nine Network has won the broadcast rights for five Olympic Games through to 2032.

Nine will be the Australian home of the 2024 Paris Games, 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Summer Olympics.

In addition, the network will host the 2026 (in Milano Cortina) and 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

Nine CEO Mike Sneesby said that between the Summer and Winter Games, there was plenty to be excited about for the next decade.

“This is a partnership which has got 10 years ahead of it, culminating in Brisbane 2032,” he said.

“We have the opportunity to work side-by-side with the IOC and the AOC to really build what it is that the Olympic Games means to Australians.”

IOC president Thomas Bach said: “Australia is a great sporting nation with a long Olympic history which will be taken to new heights with the hosting of the Olympic Games Brisbane 2032.

“Our new partnership with Nine will ensure Olympic fans across Australia have unparalleled coverage of the Olympic Games on their platform of choice.”