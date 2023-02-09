Nasrullah Md. Irfan appointed DG of Bangladesh Betar

(Photo: Bangladesh Betar)

Nasrullah Md. Irfan has been appointed Director General of Bangladesh Betar, the country’s public radio broadcaster.

Mr Irfan joined the broadcaster in January 1991 as Programme Organiser. He has served in various capacities, most recently as Additional Director General (Programme).

He has played a significant role in leading Bangladesh Betar’s digital convergence in the era of new media.

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, congratulated Mr Irfan on his appointment and said the ABU looked forward to working with him to strengthen their partnership and cooperation.