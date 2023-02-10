ABC publishes annual diversity & inclusion report

(Photo: ABC)

Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, has published its Diversity & Inclusion Annual Report 2021-2022.

The report, published on 9 February, sets out the steps the ABC has taken to monitor and evaluate progress against the objectives set in the Diversity & Inclusion Plan 2019-22 and Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan 2019-22.

The report also outlines the ABC’s current workforce diversity representation and diversity in content initiatives.

For the full report see https://www.abc.net.au/corp/diversity-and-inclusion-2021/.