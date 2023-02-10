ABU DBS 2023 to feature wide range of workshops

Several workshops on topics of interest to broadcasters have been lined up for the ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2023, which takes place in Kuala Lumpur on 6-9 March.

Leading industry experts will present the workshops, which will run alongside the DBS conference and exhibition. They include:

A WorldDAB workshop on Economics, Environment, Emergency – Driving the Case for DAB+

A Whiteways Systems workshop on The Cost-effective way of Successfully Building an OB Van

An ATDI workshop on Unleashing the Power of Drone-based Antenna Measurements: Techniques for Predictive Modelling and Verification

A Rohde & Schwarz workshop on 5G Broadcast to Create the Future of Efficient Content Delivery

An ATSC workshop on IP-based Direct-to-Mobile and Direct-to-Vehicl

A DVB workshop on DVB Native IP & DVB-I Media Delivery Ecosystem

The symposium will take place at The Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur. The theme is Back in Business.

Participants can register at www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium