China Media Group airs a high-tech Lantern Festival Gala

(Photo: CMG)

The 2023 Lantern Festival Gala aired by China Media Group on 5 February highlighted a number of technological innovations in an array of dancing and singing performances.

The gala celebrated the Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations. It was aired simultaneously on CMG’s TV, radio and digital channels, CGTN reports.

About 500 urban cultural squares in cities across the country broadcast the gala on 8K ultra-high-definition public large-screen communication platforms.

CMG realised integrated production of the performances in the gala by means of television and new media, and distributed and disseminated them through multiple media platforms.

The immersive effects of the video and audio programmes were greatly improved through the application of new technologies such as AR virtual special effects, XR virtual-real fusion production, stereo video and three-dimensional colour sound.

The broadcaster’s app adopted two modes of “vertical screen” and “horizontal screen” to broadcast the programmes, providing mobile phone users with a more immersive viewing experience.