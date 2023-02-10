FIFA targeting big crowds for Women’s World Cup

(Photo: FIFA)

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, to be held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August, is aiming to attract more than 100,000 fans to the stadiums on its opening day.

The opening ceremony will take place in Auckland on 20 July. On the same day, New Zealand will play Norway in Auckland and Australia will meet the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

The first match will take place at Eden Park and the second has been relocated to Stadium Australia, the tournament’s largest venue.

“FIFA’s mission is to organise the biggest and best Women’s World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion and atmosphere to stadiums, will be such an integral part of the tournament’s success,” said FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

“With this in mind, we have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway.”

The final will be played at Stadium Australia on 20 August.

