Fiji’s FBC gets new acting CEO

(Photo: FBC)

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) has announced that experienced television professional Tarun Patel has been appointed the acting Chief Executive of the company.

Mr Patel is the former CEO of Fiji Television and was also recently a consultant to the TV company, helping it get back to a profitable state.

FBC Board Chair Ajay Bhai Amrit said Mr Patel was an experienced and qualified individual in the industry.

He said FBC was fortunate to have secured his services in the acting position.

Mr Patel starts in the role on 13 February. He succeeds Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum as Chief Executive.