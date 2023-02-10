Indonesian TV asked to limit coverage of demonstrations

The Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) has asked television broadcasters to limit their coverage of demonstrations to prevent similar action in other parts of the country.

The commission’s chair, Anwar Hasan, said that while a demonstration in any region was newsworthy, its coverage must not be excessive, the national news agency Antara reports.

Speaking at a meeting with members of parliament on 6 February, he said KPI commissioners were concerned that lengthy and live broadcasting of demonstrations in regions might provoke residents in other regions to carry out similar actions.

He said police had called his office several times as they believed TV coverage of demonstrations caused them to spread to other regions.

To address the issue, he said the KPI had met the Indonesian Press Council and urged it to issue a regulation on the live broadcasting of demonstrations.