Songwriter Hua Kim Tuyen

Hứa Kim Tuyền became popular after competing in “Sing My Song”, a TV reality show about original songs. The 28-year-old musician is behind various hits.

Song list:

1. Mother’s Wish

2. One Day I’ll Forget Everything

3. If I Fly to Heaven One Day

4. Under the Spotlight

5. Three Twinkling Candles

Hua Kim Tuyen(L) Singer Cam Van (C) and Cece Trương (R) [Photo:VOV]