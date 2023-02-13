Radio helps bring happiness, says RTM’s DG

(Photo: RTM)

Radio plays a key role in helping people find happiness, especially in difficult times, Suhaimi Sulaiman, Director General of Malaysia’s national radio broadcaster RTM, says.

In a video message to mark World Radio Day on 13 February, he says radio is more than just announcers, DJs, news and songs. Radio is about companionship and emotional connection.

“During this year’s World Radio Day celebrations, let us appreciate the importance of radio and how it remains one of the most effective communications platforms and recognise the role radio plays in building peace and promoting sustainable development.”

Watch Mr Suhaimi’s message here.