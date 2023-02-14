New book on DAB+ published

(Image: WorldDAB)

WorldDAB, the global industry forum for DAB digital radio, has published a new book, ‘Establishing DAB+ Digital Broadcast Radio’, written by broadcast technology expert Dr Les Sabel.

Launched to coincide with World Radio Day on 13 February, the free ebook offers an in-depth guide to all aspects of establishing a successful DAB digital radio service.

The book provides guidance to new countries seeking to launch DAB services, as well as offering advice for markets which have already started the process and those who are nearing permanent service status.

It is full of industry insights from Dr Sabel’s 20 years of digital radio experience, to assist everyone involved in establishing DAB+, from media regulators and policy makers to broadcasters and engineers.

Dr Sabel said: “WorldDAB identified how to establish a digital radio service as a critical issue, particularly in the context of increasing interest in DAB+ from countries across Asia-Pacific and Africa.

“After the success of publishing a series of articles on the DAB adoption process in the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Technical Review in 2021-22, I was delighted to work with WorldDAB to capture the complete process in this essential ebook.”

The book is available to read and download here.