Prasar Bharati CEO delivers World Radio Day message

(Photo: All India Radio)

The CEO of India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, Gaurav Dwivedi, says radio has been playing a significant role in people’s lives around the world for almost a century.

In a message marking World Radio Day on 13 February, he said this year’s theme of Radio and Peace was a subject intrinsic to the mandate of the public broadcasters of the world.

“Let us together create more inclusive platforms on the part of nation building and peace building,’ he said.

Let us leverage rapidly emerging technologies to reach out more effectively to the remotest corners of the land to ensure that all voices are heard.”

The Director General of All India Radio, Vasudha Gupta, said this year’s theme was rooted in the core objective of public service broadcasters around the globe.