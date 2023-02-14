VOV ‘proud to be voice of peace’

(Photo: VOV)

Radio Voice of Vietnam (VOV) is always proud to be the voice of conscience and peace, its President, Do Tien Sy, has said.

My Sy was speaking at a function hosted by VOV in Hanoi on 13 February to mark World Radio Day 2023.

“More than ever, radio needs to prove its value by transmitting reliable and valuable information to contribute to reducing tension, preventing conflicts, promoting cohesion and sharing, and joining hands to build a peaceful and compassionate society,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, Christian Manhart, UNESCO Representative in Vietnam, said radio was a powerful means of communication for helping prevent conflict and build peace, VOV reports.

Broadcasting could be used as a safeguard against disinformation and fake news, the factors that divided and promoted conflict and war, he said.