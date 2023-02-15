Radio must promote peace, says Bangladesh minister

(Photo: Dhaka Tribune)

Radio has to give a message of peace to overcome the turmoil in the world, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud, has said.

Dr Hasan was speaking at a discussion in Dhaka organised by the national radio broadcaster, Bangladesh Betar (BB), to mark World Radio Day on 13 February, the Dhaka Tribune reports.

He said with the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine, radio needed to take on the role of raising the flag of humanity and empathy. He urged BB to produce programmes inspired by peace and humanity.

The Head of UNESCO’s Dhaka office, Susan Maree Vize, also addressed the discussion, which was chaired by BB Director General Nasrullah Md Irfan.

The broadcaster also organised a rally and a cultural show featuring well-known artistes to mark World Radio Day.