China Media Group hosts Belt and Road forum in Beijing

The 2023 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum hosted by China Media Group (CMG) was held in Beijing on 14 February.

With the theme of ‘Joining Hands for Mutual Development, Working Together for Common Prosperity’, the forum encouraged media outlets from countries along the Belt and Road to achieve higher quality cooperation and deepen people-to-people exchanges, CGTN reports.

More than 120 representatives of 54 media organisations and 33 countries and regions attended the summit in person or virtually.

The ABU Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, was among representatives of broadcasting organisations who participated online.

Speaking at the forum, CMG President Shen Haixiong said: “2023 is the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road has become an effective platform for deepening international cooperation and an important path to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.”

The forum was divided into three major themes. Eleven cooperation projects were launched.

After seven years of development, the Silk Road Media Community has grown to 143 members and partners from 63 countries and regions.