ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 logo launched

(Image: ISF)

The logo for ISF Gymnasiade Bahrain 2024 has been officially launched in Bahrain.

Organised by the International School Sport Federation (ISF), the Gymnasiade will be the largest sports hosted by Bahrain in terms of the number of participants.

The President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al khalifa, told the ceremony on 13 February that Bahrain’s hosting of the event was an extension of its successful record in organising international sporting events.

The logo has two shades of blue, representing two seas, which is the meaning of ‘Al Bahrain’, with four athletes indicating the four pillars of the ISF.

The 10-day Gymnasiade is scheduled to start in October 2024, with 5,000 students from 80 countries taking part in 25 sports.

The sports programme will include athletics, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, boxing, taekwondo, karate, judo, table tennis, badminton, ground tennis, handball, volleyball, dancing, chess, javelin, darts and Paralympic sports.

Founded in 1972, The ISF is an international non-profit sport organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee. It acts as the umbrella organisation and governing body for national school sport organisations around the world.