Masagaki Satoru steps down as ABU President

(Photo: NHK)

Mr Masagaki Satoru has stepped down as President of the ABU after concluding his term as Executive Vice President of Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

With effect from 15 February, current ABU Vice President Mr Kim Eui-chul has assumed the role of Acting ABU President. Mr Kim is President and CEO of Korean public broadcaster KBS.

In a letter to ABU members, Mr Masagaki thanked them for the trust and cooperation they had offered him. He expressed his appreciation to the Secretary-General, Dr Javad Mottaghi, and all staff of the ABU Secretariat for their support.

“The ABU will be entering a new era in April under the leadership of a new Secretary-General, Mr Ahmed Nadeem,” he said.

“I am confident that the ABU will take advantage of its forte of ‘Unity in Diversity’, assemble the wisdom of the many members, and give us the strength to survive through the difficult times for the broadcasting industry in our region.”

Mr Masagaki joined the ABU family in 2019 at the ABU Tokyo General Assembly where he led the NHK delegation. He was then elected ABU Vice President at the 2020 General Assembly.

He was elected unanimously as ABU President at the 2021 General Assembly. He successfully led the Union during the challenging time of COVID-19.

Mr Masagaki continued supporting the ABU in 2022 by leading the Mid-Year Administrative Council Meeting in Kazakhstan in August 2022 and the ABU General Assembly held in New Delhi in November 2022.

Dr Mottaghi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr Masagaki on behalf of the ABU for his immense support and invaluable contribution to the Union.

“Mr Masagaki, with his great understanding, knowledge and efficiency, has been instrumental in fulfilling the duties of the Union’s President in the most effective and pleasant way.”

Dr Mottaghi thanked Mr Kim for agreeing to lead the ABU as Acting President. A new President will be elected at the ABU General Assembly in Seoul in October 2023.