ABU and OSBU to strengthen collaboration

The ABU and the OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) have signed a memorandum of understanding and are developing a long-term strategic plan.

The MOU was signed at the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) General Assembly in Tunisia in January by ABU Secretary-General Dr Javad Mottaghi and Dr Amr El-Leithii, President of OSBU.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Dr Javad Mottaghi said, “In today’s interconnected world, the spread of misinformation, hate and fear is a daily threat. This partnership will help improve understanding and opportunities for our members.”

A joint working group has been formed to develop a long-term strategic partnership plan.

To kick-start the partnership, the unions have agreed to organise two joint events in 2023, one in Kuala Lumpur and one in Jeddah. In Kuala Lumpur, the ABU’s Technical Department and OSBU will jointly organise a workshop on digital archiving systems. In Jeddah, ABU News and OSBU will organise a news workshop on climate change and sustainable development.

Additional short-term projects will be developed and the ABU Media Academy and other ABU departments will also provide advisory services to OSBU to support its activities.