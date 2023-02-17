SBS Australia’s Tuesday night current affairs line-up returns

(Photo: SBS)

The Tuesday night current affairs line-up of Australian public broadcaster SBS returns on 21 February with the long-running series Insight and Dateline.

SBS says the two series will bring global events and issues to the forefront, provide compelling and diverse first-person stories, and deliver original investigations.

Presented by Kumi Taguchi (pictured), Insight returns on 21 February. It will explore a wide range of topics in 2023 including ‘Politically Incorrect’, ‘Identity Crime’, ‘Mid-Life Sexual Awakenings’, ‘Discovering A Hidden Past’ and ‘Housing Stress’.

Dateline, Australia’s longest-running international current affairs show, returns on 7 March. It will explore global issues that deepen understanding of the world, with this year’s line-up featuring stories from Japan, Jamaica, Turkey, Ukraine, Denmark and more.

Also in 2023, SBS will introduce its new specialist documentary unit that sits within its award-winning News and Current Affairs team, with a focus on creating content for a younger audience and investing in original programming for SBS On Demand.