Solomons government supports TV service for SIBC

(Photo: SIBC)

The Solomon Islands government says it is committed to assisting the national broadcaster, SIBC, set up a national television service this year.

The Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare (centre), gave the assurance during a meeting with the SIBC board and management in Honiara on 14 February.

He said he wished to see SIBC establish a TV service in time for the Pacific Games, which will take place in Honiara in November.

During the meeting, the SIBC Chairman, Dr William Parairato (left), and CEO, Johnson Honimae (right), briefed the Prime Minister on SIBC’s bid to be the host broadcaster for the games. They are seeking government funding to set up a TV service.

Mr Honimae said the people of Solomon Islands deserved to watch the country’s athletes on their own TV service and not a service from outside.

At present the country’s main television service is Telekom Television Ltd (TTV), a free-to-air, commercial television network located in Honiara. TTV also broadcasts TV channels from several overseas countries.