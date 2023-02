Zein el Omr attracts the younger generation.

Zein el Omr, born in the Bekaa, Lebanon, took the Arab world by storm back in 1994 with his single Kazdarna w Tal el Mishwar. His nostalgic voice, and his ability to master all styles of Oriental singing earned him a warm place in the majority of Arab hearts.

Song list:

1. Ahla Oshak

2. Ala Ini

3. Bishtaelik

4. Fayya Mandilik

5. Hebini Aktar

6. Kazdarna

7. Saat

8. Yeslamouli

Photo: Radio Liban