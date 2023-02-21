BES 2023 looks at challenges facing broadcasters

(Photo: Mr Sunil – via Facebook)

A major Indian broadcasting and media technology show, BES 2023, has taken place in New Delhi.

The three-day show on 16-18 February focused on helping broadcasters meet the challenges posed by OTT and digital platforms.

It was organised by the Broadcast Engineering Society (BES), whose President, Mr Sunil, Additional Director General of India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, gave a welcome address.

Mr Sunil, who is also ABU Vice-President, said 5G and OTT were rapidly bringing a paradigm shift in broadcasting and broadcasters needed to remain future-ready.

They needed to change their business model to keep pace with the way consumers were using a wide range of devices to access digital content, he said.

The Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Apurva Chandra, said the government was planning to hold a fresh auction of FM radio stations to extend their reach to more cities.

This year’s BES took place after a break of two years. It featured a conference and an exhibition with more than 40 national and international exhibitors.