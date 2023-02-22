Francis Toral named new head of ABS-CBN News

(Photo: ABS-CBN)

Philippine media company ABS-CBN has appointed Mary Anne Francis Toral as its new Head of News, succeeding Regina “Ging” Reyes who retired on 31 December 2022.

Before her appointment, Ms Toral served as ABS-CBN’s News Production head and also led ABS-CBN News’ DocuCentral group that produced several award-winning documentaries.

During her tenure as ABS-CBN head of Breaking News and Live Events, she was responsible for the special coverage of the visit of Pope Francis to the Philippines in 2015 and “PILIPINAS 2016,” the Presidential Town Hall Debate held in Pangasinan.

Ms Toral, a 25-year veteran of ABS-CBN News, rose from the ranks and produced various programmes including ‘The World Tonight’ with Angelo Castro Jr. and Tina Monzon Palma, ‘Talkback’ with Tina Monzon Palma and ‘Beyond Politics’ with Lynda Jumilla.