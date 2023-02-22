Vow to take Radio Pakistan to new heights

(Photo: Radio Pakistan)

Pakistan’s Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid, has pledged to take Radio Pakistan to new heights of development through digital transformation, modernisation of equipment and capacity building.

Speaking in a video podcast with Radio Pakistan, she said radio was a public medium whose importance could not be denied.

Ms Shahid said a plan to replace existing transmitters with a digital setup would further extend the reach of the national broadcaster.

She said Radio Pakistan’s social media wing was performing well and “we are proud of it”.

Highlighting the historic role of the broadcaster, she said it had served as an academy for talent since the creation of Pakistan and had become the voice of all legendary artists.

Later, the Information Secretary toured Radio Pakistan’s recently upgraded studios.