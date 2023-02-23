Japan’s JBA wants change in reporting foreign ownership

The Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association (JBA) has called on the government to ease the requirement on reporting foreign investors.

At present, commercial broadcasters must report foreign investors that hold a stake of 0.1 percent or higher.

The JBA said on 17 February it wanted the government to raise this threshold. It called for the foreign ownership requirements to be made rational and less cumbersome, Bloomberg reports.

The call saw an immediate jump in the value of shares in some commercial broadcasters.

TBS Holdings Inc. jumped 6.8 percent on 17 February, Fuji Media Holdings Inc. 4.6 percent, Nippon Television Holdings Inc. 4 percent and TV Asahi Holdings Corp. 4.6 percent.

The JBA represents more than 200 commercial broadcasters in Japan.