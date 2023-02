90sHITs00s VIBEs

90sHITs00sVIBEs is an album remaking smash hits of the 90s for the Vietnamese music scene. It marks 25 years of Green Wave, a major popular music award in Vietnam.

Song list:

1. The good old days

2. Summer Snow

3. Purity

4. Mashup of “The light of my life” and “A drew drop on eyelids”

5. A lady from yesterday

Singer Van Mai Huong [Photo: thanhnien.vn]