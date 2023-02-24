AFTRS celebrates 50 years

(Photo: AFTRS)

The Australian Film Television and Radio School, AFTRS, has launched a year of celebrations to mark 50 years since its establishment in 1973.

A gathering in Sydney brought together the inaugural class of 1973 and the incoming students of 2023 to launch a year of celebrations and creativity.

The school will have a programme of events and activities throughout the year underscoring its leading role in Australian arts.

Since 1973, AFTRS has launched the careers of over 5,000 film, television, radio and new media professionals.

AFTRS graduates have been nominated for and won a slew of awards, including a haul of Academy Awards, AACTAs, BAFTAs, Golden Globes and Emmys.

Specials guests at the Sydney gathering included internationally acclaimed director and 1973 alum Gillian Armstrong, the Federal Member for Macquarie and Special Envoy for the Arts, Susan Templeman, AFTRS Council Chair Russel Howcroft and Founding AFTRS Director, Storry Walton.

Ms Templeman said: “AFTRS was established in 1973 to be a ‘revolutionary force’ in Australian culture. Since then, it has produced some of our finest storytellers, producers and crews.

“I congratulate AFTRS on the magnificent contribution it has made to our culture and to our creative workforce over five decades.”