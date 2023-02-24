Indian private FM stations want to carry independent news

(Photo: Radio India FM)

India’s private FM radio operators have asked regulators to allow them to broadcast independent news bulletins.

At present, private radio broadcasters are allowed only to carry the news bulletins of All India Radio (AIR) without any alteration. Radio stations are barred from carrying any other news and current affairs programmes.

This is among the issues included in a consultation paper the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released relating to FM radio broadcasting.

Other issues include the calculation of licence fees and the extension of current licence periods.

The Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI) has requested the extension of the existing FM licence period by three years due to the impact of COVID-19 in four out of the 15 years of the licence period.

TRAI has said stakeholders can submit written comments on the consultation paper by 9 March.