Indira Naidoo to host Compass on ABC TV

(Photo: ABC)

Australia’s ABC has named Indira Naidoo as the new host of its long-running television show Compass, which looks at spiritual and ethical issues.

The new season of Compass starts on 19 March at 6.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iView.

Ms Naidoo will combine her new role with presenting ABC Radio’s Evenings programme which airs across Sydney, Canberra and regional New South Wales.

Born in apartheid South Africa, she grew up in Tasmania, South Australia, England and Zimbabwe. She’s reported for and anchored 730 Report, ABC Late Edition News and World News Tonight on SBS TV.

Recently, she published her best-selling book ‘The Space Between The Stars’ where she explored the healing power of nature following the death of her sister during the pandemic.

Compass is one of ABC TV’s longest running shows, airing since 1988, with legendary broadcaster Geraldine Doogue the primary host. Ms Doogue will present a couple of specials for Compass this year.