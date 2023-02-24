SBS introduces First Nations place names in weather forecast

(Image: SBS)

Australian public broadcaster SBS has introduced the use of First Nations place names in the nightly national weather forecast of its flagship news bulletin, SBS World News.

From 21 February, the SBS World News weather map features First Nations place names across the continent, reflecting Traditional Custodianship and more than 60,000 years of history.

The move follows extensive consultation with communities and collaboration with Traditional Custodians and cultural knowledge holders.

It builds on SBS’s use of First Nations place names across news reporting, Acknowledgement of Country across programmes and is part of SBS’s commitment to elevating and embedding First Nations languages and cultures across its network.

Rhoda Roberts, a proud Widjabul Wia-bal woman and SBS’s Elder-in-Residence, introduced the weather report on SBS World News, saying: “The revitalisation of First Nations languages heals our nation. For me, it’s a time of a new awakening that informs us all.”

SBS Director of News and Current Affairs, Mandi Wicks, said: “SBS, with NITV and language services at the heart of our network, is proud to be taking this important step in First Nations representation in Australian media.

“The power of language to foster inclusion can’t be understated, and this initiative will further share First Nations languages and cultures with all Australians.”