Line-up complete for Women’s World Cup 2023

The full line-up of 32 teams for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has been confirmed.

Haiti, Panama and Portugal have booked their spots after winning their playoffs. The tournament takes place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

Haiti and Panama will head to Australia in July to complete Group D and F respectively, while Portugal will make their way to New Zealand to join defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions USA in Group E.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “I am delighted to welcome Haiti, Portugal and Panama to the final line up of teams who will play at the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“All three teams will bring colour and excitement to the tournament which will capture the imagination of fans around the world as women’s football goes Beyond Greatness in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand this July and August.”

